In a surprising turn of events that shook the US food industry, AW Farms of Argillite, Kentucky, has been forced to withdraw from the market about 3.5 tons of hot dogs destined for restaurants and hotels in Ohio and West Virginia. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced this drastic measure on Monday, citing Lack of federal inspection as the main reason behind this decision.

The health alert, issued by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), affected about 3,130 kilos of hot dogs ready to eat. These meat products were produced on various dates beginning on May 30, 2024, without undergoing the rigorous federal inspection process required by law. With a shelf life of 45 days, There is concern that some of these products may still be found in refrigerators or freezers in commercial establishments.

The gravity of the situation became evident when A state public health partner alerted FSIS to the existence of these uninspected products.This revelation has triggered a swift response from health authorities, who are urging consumers and establishments to throw away the affected products or return them to the place of purchase.

This incident highlighted the crucial importance of federal inspection processes in the food industry.Lack of adequate oversight not only poses a potential risk to public health, but also undermines consumer confidence in the safety of the food they consume outside the home.

Health authorities and AW Farms is working closely to ensure that all affected products are effectively removed from the market, as detailed by CBS News. In addition, Research is underway to determine how these hot dogs were able to bypass inspection protocols established and what measures can be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

How to identify hot dogs banned in the United States?

Share Hot dogs recalled for possible contamination Photo:USDA/FSIS

The affected items can be identified by the establishment number “EST. 47635” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled products include 4.5 kilogram boxes containing two 2.5 kilogram vacuum-sealed packages, each containing 1000 grams of food. labels indicating “FRENCH CITY FOODS 6″ 12-1 HOTDOGS”, “PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS”, and “GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS”. All of these products show varying packaging dates from approximately May 30, 2024.