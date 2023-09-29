The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is looking for Aarón Mahanaim Orozco Sandovala fugitive criminal whose last known address is in Tlajomulco, Jalisco.

Orozco Sandoval nicknamed ‘Claw’ and ‘Compa’ He is on the DEA’s most wanted list, because he traffics heroin and has committed the following crimes:

“Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin. Knowingly distributing and possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute. Maintaining and using facilities involved with drugs and intentionally provoking, advising, aiding and abetting,” says the DEA.

The DEA also warns that the subject could be armed and dangerous so he asks citizens not to try to stop him.

‘La Garra’ is white, is 1.77 meters tall, weighs 83 kilos, has brown hair as well as his eyes and was born in 1981.

In May, ‘La Garra’ was placed 11th among the most wanted criminals by the DEA.