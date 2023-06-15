Mexico City.- The accelerated development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is causing many developers, creators and content authors to see their copyrights violated.

Aldo Luévano, CEO and co-founder of the Mexican startup Roomie IT, commented that the use of generative AI has been exploited for some years, but copyright is being considered until now.

He pointed out that standards are required that can understand these new work models.

“There should be legislation to train these Artificial Intelligence models, mainly to protect copyright,” he said in an interview.

Although in Mexico there is a regulatory framework that offers legal protection for authors in general, these laws are far from protecting creators of new technological trends such as AI, which also do not have a regulatory framework for the exploitation and development of content. own.

Luévano explained that large companies such as Microsoft and OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT) respect the authorship of the creators themselves, even when technology creates new images, videos or content.

However, this policy of respect is not replicated in all companies.

Ricardo Robledo, general director and founder of the technological platform Tu Identidad, accused that, at present, hackers can use social engineering techniques to obtain personal information, through the use of generative AI.

“They are able to use this technology to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in identity verification systems, which in turn leads to security breaches,” he said.

He warned that the AI ​​has the ability to detect user activities, which is a security breach.

For this reason, AI should be regulated, both for the information that is used and for the applications that are being tested and developed, the managers pointed out.