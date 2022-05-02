the premiere of Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, which is why fans are already freaking out to get to the theater and see what happened after the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it was precisely during the CinemaCon 2022which revealed the first 15 minutes of the tape where interesting details are observed.

Alert! If you do not want to know anything about the tape, we recommend not reading further.

As reported by the Slashfilm site, it all starts with some debris floating in a purple sky, a sky that is similar to the one seen in the Spider-Man tape, when universal vortices are made. Then everything goes to the character of Strange running next to the new character America Chavez, but the Dr. can be seen with a new look.

Shortly after, Strange can be seen determined to eliminate Chavez for the greater good, stripping him of his powers and claiming he’s doing it to save the universe, putting their friendship aside. The threat they are trying to stop is a fairly threatening monster, so it could be the octopus (Gargantos) seen in the first reveal trailers.

Later Strange and Wong meet Chavéz, the latter stating that she comes from another universe, with the unique mission of finding the Vishaniti book, the alternate version of Scarlett Witch’s Darkhold. So they set out to look for her, only to see that she continues to fantasize in her dreams about the family she formed with Vision in the Disney Plus series.

To finish, Strange asks him what he knows about the Multiverse, ending the introduction to the film with many images running quickly.

End of spoilers

Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness It is a direct sequel to the last adventure of spider-manwhere we are going to see the consequences of playing with the spells and we will see a Wanda Maximoff in all its glory. But to know all the details, we will have to wait until next May 5 for its premiere in all theaters.

Via: slashfilm