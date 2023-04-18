The leaders of the organizations of agricultural producers were well alive of Sinaloa who organize the march tomorrow from El Carrizo to Culiacán to press for a price of 7,000 pesos for a ton of corn and 8,000 for wheat. And it is that since they already know how the Morenista elite and their “puppets” interested in the field in the entity spend it, they became alert so as not to be deceived with false messages aimed at dismantling the movement. He President of the United Campesinos de Sinaloa, Baltazar Valdez, Last night he sent a message to the leaders and producers not to fall into the “garlito” of the official strategy for not attending the march with messages that the problem has already been resolved, which he shared yesterday with the media. Valdez and the other leaders put on a huarache before getting thorns because the Secretary of Agriculture, Jaime Montes, and the deputy Serapio Vargas showed their letters last weekend.

From the senate of the republic, Mario Zamora called on the federal government to put aside the speech and reassure farmers in the commercialization of corn and wheat. By making use of the voice in the rostrum, the senator from Sinaloa called to grant producers 7 thousand pesos for a ton of corn and 8 thousand pesos for wheat. Zamora has continued to manage him in the legislature despite the accusations made by local congressman Serapio Vargas in the sense that he is using the agricultural crisis in Sinaloa to get political support.

The one who should show concern and support the producers is Ambrocio Chávez Chávez, a local deputy from Morena by Angostura and Salvador Alvarado. And it is that although they did not say his name directly, the producers of Angostura expressed feeling saddened because some legislators have lacked work and are campaigning for some pre-candidates for president of the Republic, since they should be hand in hand with the producers and try to solve the problems that afflict the field.

After the eight deaths that occurred in Juan José Ríos’ cuarterías with children what were they children of farm laborerswhere it was discovered that these families did not even have social security, Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum highlighted that they presented a new law so that these children not only have right to social security, but also receive an education no matter what state of the country they are working in. He revealed that this law was unanimously approved in the Senate, now all that remains is for the federal deputies to give it the green light to give farm workers certainty in this regard and thus avoid further misfortunes.

The municipal authorities of Escuinapa held the Las Cabras Fest event during Holy Week, which had a cost to access 50 pesos per person with a total attendance of 19,000 people. The idea of ​​carrying out this activity was raise funds to make sufficient improvements for the nursery for children of farm laborers who work in the area. So far, the municipal president Blanca Estela García Sánchez has not mentioned how much money they raised to start work if, roughly speaking, there were 19,000 people attending for 50 pesos, the total is 950,000 pesos.

