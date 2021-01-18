Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, has alerted on his Twitter account the large number of unknown symptoms that coronavirus can cause: “one in five people with COVID have less common symptoms that are not on the official list of the UK Public Health System (PHE), such as rashes”.

Has pointed out the ‘COVID language’ as one of those new symptoms that still go unnoticed, but are becoming very common. Accompany your warning with a picture of a discolored or stained tongue. They are also emerging “Strange ulcers in the mouth”. Given the lack of knowledge that still exists about the behavior of the coronavirus, the British epidemiologist advises stay home “if you have a strange symptom or even just a headache and fatigue”.

Improves the sense of taste at the same time

He National Health Service (NHS) indicates that the three most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, the continuous cough and the loss of smell or taste. For its part, World Health Organization (WHO) includes other symptoms such as fatigue, pains and inconvenience, sore throat, conjunctivitis and finger discoloration of hands or feet.

Now, the ‘COVID language’ has also been detected “quite frequently” in infected patients, as confirmed by David Strain, a physician at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in the United Kingdom, in HuffPost UK. “At first we treated it as if it were oral candidiasis (candidiasis), but did not seem to answer. Now we just look at it and notice that improves, usually around the same time as the sense of taste improves”, You specified.

One of the conditions related to COVID-19, because it is very rare, is geographic language. “It is a rare condition that it only affects about 2% of the population“The spokesman for the British Dental Association, Damien Walmsley, also told this medium. However, “at present, there is no connection to COVID, oral cancer, or any other medical condition”. It receives the name of geographic language because irregular white spots make the tongue look like a map.