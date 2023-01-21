The Association of Consumers and Network Users (Consumur) has warned of a new scam. The association learned that a fraudulent email is being sent on a massive scale in which they impersonate the identity of the courier company Correos. In the fraudulent email in which Correos supposedly informs the consumer that a shipment could not be delivered because the recipient was not at home.

In this time when many establishments have offers and discount prices, mailings increase considerably. Since the Covid-19 appeared, purchases by mail of all kinds of products have grown a lot, so it is very easy to fall for this type of scam.

It is not the only scam that has been observed in recent months, so special caution is requested from users and that they pay close attention to the email address that sends the email and if there is any misspelling in the text . Typically, scammers seek to impersonate official institutions or very large companies to give potential victims more confidence.

The fraudulent email that impersonates Correos



Victims receive a message sent from the email address [email protected], with the subject: “RE: Notification of delivery! Mail”. An image is included in the email, with an alleged Correos tracking number and the impersonation of this company’s identity. In the message, the consumer is urged to check the status of the package by accessing the ‘Check Here’ section, redirecting users to other fraudulent web spaces in which they will indicate that they have another message from Correos.

Image included in the fraudulent message that impersonates Correos. /



consumer



The Consumur association has warned that it is a fraud, better known as ‘phishing’, whose purpose is to access personal data, so extreme caution must be exercised and, mainly, always verify the authenticity of the sender, checking if the address of the email corresponds to the official of the company.

This organization reminds people who may have been affected or who wish to receive more information, to contact the association through its official website www.consumur.org, or by calling the Consumur Consumer and User Service telephone number. 968 22 30 82.