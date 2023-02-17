Friday, February 17, 2023
Alert: North Korea Issues Strong Warning to South Korea and US

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in World
0
Alert: North Korea Issues Strong Warning to South Korea and US


North Korean ballistic missiles

Intercontinental Range Ballistic Missiles (ICBM).

Intercontinental Range Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs).

Pyongyang threatens to respond if Seoul and Washington make maneuvers.

North Korea warned on Friday that it will carry out “unprecedented forceful and persistent response actions” if the South and the United States go ahead with their plan to carry out exercises in the spring.

(Read: Biden: Was his health to work as president of the United States in doubt?)

In a text published this Friday by the KCNA news agency, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman made the threat in response to Seoul and Washington’s plan to carry out their “Freedom Shield” joint military exercises in March.

The official warned of these actions “should the US and South Korea carry out their planned plan of military exercises, that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (official name of the country), with just apprehension and reason, considers preparations for a war of aggression”.

The North Korean regime carried out a record number of missile launches last year, around fifty, in many cases in response to joint maneuvers by Seoul and Washington and the deployment of strategic Pentagon assets on the peninsula.

In turn, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense detailed this Friday that the theoretical simulation exercise, which contemplates a nuclear attack by North Korea and that the US and the South had agreed to carry out this month, will take place on the 22nd February in Washington.

A Tabletop Exercise (TTX) is a discussion and debate session among one or more teams to clarify the roles and expected response of a particular branch or individual in one or more scenarios. in which an emergency occurs.

EFE

Recommended

