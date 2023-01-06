“She has her mother’s eyes. And her agent” read on the cover of the magazine New York of last December, whose content offered a detailed analysis of those baptized as “babies of nepotism” (“nepobabies”in English) or son of within the Hollywood industry, one of the great neologisms that 2022 left us both on social networks and in the pop imagination. “With a single tweet about Maude Apatow (actress, daughter of film director Judd Apatow and fellow actress Leslie Mann), the word ‘nepobaby’ became part of our collective vocabulary this year,” said the culture editor of the magazine, Gazelle Emami: “Suddenly, it seemed like everywhere you looked, there was another famous person’s child landing a role.”

On the cover appeared, inside an incubator, the faces of Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, protagonist in the hit series stranger things), Jack Quaid (son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, star of The Boys), Zoë Kravitz (daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, actress in Big Little Lies either batman), Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis) or Dakota Johnson (daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith), among others. And it is that the list, as soon as you scratch in the universe of fashionable celebrities, becomes endless. Lily Collins, Brooklyn Beckham, John David Washington, Margaret Qualley or Emma Roberts are other examples. Proof of this is the 15-year-old girl that the magazine Mini V Magazinethe new edition for teenagers launched by the American fashion magazine V Magazine, has chosen for its first cover: Ever Anderson. If the name is still unfamiliar to you, it’s quite natural, but if you look closely you’ll discover that Anderson has the eyes of her mother. And also her agent.

More information

Ever Anderson is the daughter of British screenwriter and film director Paul WS Anderson and Ukrainian model and actress Milla Jovovich. Anderson and Jovovich met in 2001 while filming Resident Evil, the action horror film in which a virus transforms the population into zombies, based on the video game series of the same name. In the first installment, released in 2002, Jovovich played Alice, the heroine of the saga, which Anderson wrote and directed. Ever Anderson was born in 2007, her parents got married two years later, in 2009.

Ever Anderson made her film debut in 2017, playing the girl version of Alice in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (directed by his father). In 2021, she also played the girl version of Scarlett Johansson’s character, Black Widow, in the Marvel movie of the same title. “As soon as I realized that the games she played with dolls could be a kind of profession, I knew that acting was for me,” says Ever Anderson in the interview. Last year she became a face for the Miu Miu brand. And in 2023, she will play the character of Wendy Darling in the new version of Peter Pan, titled Peter Pan & Wendy, which will premiere Disney +. David Lowery, director of the tapes a ghost story (2017) either the green knight (2019), is in charge of writing and directing this new version, which features actor Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Although his face is not (at least not yet) recognized on the big screen, Ever Anderson has a large community of followers on social networks. In your instagram account It has more than half a million followers and a warning in its description: “Account monitored by my parents. No direct messages. Inappropriate comments will be reported.” On TikTok, he has over 800,000. Everything indicates that in 2023 the figures will increase.

Anderson thus joins the “increasingly large and ubiquitous tribe of son of that has taken over the American show business in recent years”, in the words of the acid columnist Nate Jones, responsible for the article on the nepobabies. In Hollywood, there have always been son of (Carrie Fisher, Anjelica Huston, Liza Minelli, Jane Fonda) as irrefutable proof that, like everywhere else, meritocracy is often nothing more than a myth. With some luck, and as long as the talent accompanies the biographical data, this filial relationship within the star system It was barely mentioned as a note that gave color in an interview or report. Now, with the rise of social networks —which was a breeding ground for neologisms— and the instantaneous amplification of each outburst of these son of his projects are looked at with a magnifying glass and with raised eyebrows.

Part of the blame lies with their own nepobabies, who sometimes seem to live oblivious to the privilege they hold, incapable of recognizing that life has made it a little easier for them than for the rest. These nepotic babies (now adults with their own projects and ambitions) often mention words like “effort”, “talent” or “merit” in interviews. “It’s easy to assume that I get roles just because of my name, but that’s an idea I’ve always rejected,” Lily-Rose Depp said in an interview with Vogue. Y He added: “I’ve always had the impression that I have to work twice as hard to show that I’m not here just because it’s easy for me.” Following the publication of the X-ray of the nepobabies, Lottie Moss (sister of supermodel Kate Moss) wrote that she was “sick of people” who “blamed nepotism” for not being “rich, famous or successful” enough. Singer Lily Allen (daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen) tweeted that “The truly problematic children of nepotism are those who work for law firms, those who work for banks, and those who work in politics, if we’re talking about real-world consequences and robbing people of opportunity.” Maude Apatow said the term made him feel “sad” because Zoë Kravitz“unsafe”.

Even the actress Jamie Lee Curtis (daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh) published a long text on her Instagram account where she wrote that the label nepobaby it is “designed to belittle, denigrate and hurt”. Curiously, in a 2019 interview in The New YorkerCurtis admitted how important his lineage had played in getting him his first movie role Halloween from 1978, for which she had auditioned several times until the decision was between her and another young woman: “I’m sure the fact that she was the daughter of Janet Leight and Tony Curtis had something to do with it. If you are going to choose between one and the other, choose the daughter of the woman of Psychosis, because it will give you more publicity. I will never pretend that I have achieved everything on my own. Clearly, she had the upper hand.”

In the eyes of the mother and the agent, the nepobabies they’ll have to start adding a good damage control publicist to deliver answers that won’t make them look inflated to an audience eager to tweet about the latest slip-up by the rich and famous and remind them that the neologism isn’t so much a critique of their talent but the system. Now, the family tree of the new faces of Hollywood is more visible than ever. As a meme that circulated on Twitter when the piece was published pointed out: “Be wary of anyone whose parents appear with their names in blue on Wikipedia.”