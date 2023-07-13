Thursday, July 13, 2023
Alert Missions | The car exploded in Pikku Huopalahti in Helsinki

July 13, 2023
City|Alarm missions

A car exploded in Pikkku Huopalahti on Wednesday evening. The fire was able to spread from the exploded car to the car next to it, confirms the fire marshal on duty from the Helsinki rescue service.

Eyewitnesses were startled on Wednesday evening by a loud bang in Pikku Huopalahti. The sound, which was described as an explosion, was followed by thick smoke, which could be seen far away in the sky.

“We have a job to do there. There is a car fire going on, which has currently spread to the car next to it,” confirms the on-duty fire marshal from the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The rescue service confirms that the bang heard probably originated from the same fire.

“Tyres or various gas-related elements, such as gas pistons, can explode in a car,” explains the fire marshal.

The rescue service does not yet have information on the size of the explosion.

“For the time being, the task is the size of a rescue team, not a squad,” says the fire marshal.

