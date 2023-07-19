Alert Missions | Shots were heard in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, according to the police, the situation is over

According to the police, the situation is over, and no injuries resulted from the incident.

18.7. 23:43

Late on Tuesday evening, there was talk on social media about gunshots that could be heard on Ruoholahti’s Selkämerenkatu.

“The police have received a report about what happened, and the matter was investigated with the help of several patrols,” the police command center confirms.

“The situation does not pose a danger to bystanders. The number of shots is being determined,” the police say.