Alert Missions | A fire that started on the porch of a cottage took one life in Mäntsälä: “Traditional cottage road”, an eyewitness describes the place

The rescue service was alerted about a cabin fire on Soukkiontie around two in the morning.

One person has died in a fire the night before Saturday in Mäntsälä, says the Itä-Uusimaa police.

The rescue service was alerted about a cabin fire on Soukkiontie around two in the morning. The building was completely destroyed in the fire.

“There seemed to be about 10 rescue units at the site”, describes the situation to HS by an eyewitness who happened to be there in the final stages of the fire.

According to an eyewitness, there are several cottages close to each other near the fire area.

“It’s a traditional cottage road,” he describes.

Director General of the Eastern Uusimaa Police, Inspectorate Jere Pääkkönen says it’s probably an accident. According to Pääkkönen, it seems that the fire started from the cottage’s porch.

– There is nothing to suggest that the fire was set on purpose. There is no reason to suspect a crime in the matter, says Pääkkönen.

The police continue to investigate the matter as an investigation into the cause of the fire and to determine the cause of death.