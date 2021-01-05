Already, people suffering from corona virus epidemic are now facing the crisis of bird flu in the country. An alert has been issued in Karnataka in view of the risk of bird flu. Here, thousands of birds have died in many states so far. Alerts have been issued in Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka. While orders have been given to kill birds in Kerala. The sudden death of thousands of birds in the six states of the country has raised the concerns of the government to the common people.

Stirring from Rajasthan to Gujarat

Significantly, thousands of birds have died in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala. In states where samples of birds are dying, samples are being sent for investigation. Bird flu has been confirmed in some places. There has been a panic in Rajasthan, MP, Himachal, Gujarat over the deaths of crows, ducks, chickens and herons. Section 144 has to be enforced in Rajasthan.

However, Director of Veterinary Services of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. RK Rokade has claimed that the current strain of bird flu is not dangerous for humans. According to them it is safe to eat eggs and chicken right now.

What is bird flu?

Bird flu or avian influenza is an infectious disease. It is a disease affecting the birds mainly due to influenza virus strain. A new type of bird flu was identified in the 90s. The new strain of bird flu was notable for its ability to cause serious illness and death, especially in domestic birds such as ducks, poultry or turkeys. The strain was called highly pathogenic ie very serious and contagious avian influenza and was named H5N1. The virus is spread by infected birds. Healthy birds become infected with contaminated feces or discharge from infected birds.

Touching a contaminated surface such as a cage also allows the virus to reach from bird to bird. Infection in birds ranges from a slight decrease in egg production to failure and death of major organs. The history of bird flu in humans is short. The first human case of the disease was revealed in 1997 from the highly pathogenic avian influenza. Mutations occur frequently in viruses, and some mutations may cause more infectious viruses. But it is a matter of satisfaction that the mutations that have taken place so far have not made the virus more contagious, but the concern remains.

