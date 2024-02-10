Recently, it was known that California is on high alert after confirmed listeria outbreak related to certain Mexican cheeses distributed in the state. The bacteria, known to be potentially deadly, has wreaked havoc in communities where contaminated products were sold. The Golden State Department of Health issued an urgent warning to local consumers and businesses to take immediate preventative measures, according to its official website.

The listeria outbreak has affected a total of twenty-six people, resulting in twenty-three hospitalizations and two deaths.. This situation has generated concern and alarm in the community, especially among those who have consumed contaminated dairy products.

The company responsible, Rizo-López Foods, has taken the initiative to recall all of its cheese and dairy products manufactured at its facility. These products were marketed throughout the country under various brands.including Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Don Francisco, among others. The recall affects a wide range of products, from fresh cheese to yogurtswhich could represent a risk to public health.

Health authorities urge consumers to get rid of any of the above dairy products, either by returning them to the place of purchase or disposing of them safely. Besides, It is advisable to thoroughly clean any area of ​​the refrigerator, containers or surfaces that have been in contact with the products.since listeria can survive and spread easily.

Symptoms to watch for in California's listeria outbreak



Symptoms of listeria can vary in severity and include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.. Anyone who has consumed the recalled products and is experiencing these symptoms is strongly encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.

Risk groups, such as pregnant women and the elderly, warn of the dangers of listeria.

In response to this public health crisis, State and local authorities are working closely with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).for its acronym in English) to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the health and safety of the population.