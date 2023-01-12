The arrest of Ovidio N and the violence that is experienced daily in different regions of the country had international repercussions, to the extent that the Canadian government asks its citizens who are tourists in Mexico to avoid visiting 14 states, including Sinaloa. These recommendations do not affect Mazatlanaccording to the mayor edgar gonzalezwho assured that the port is exempt from the Canadian alert.

It is undoubtedly great news, since tourist activity is one of the pillars that sustain the economy of Mazatlan.

The the mayor He gladly said that more Canadian tourists will continue to visit the port, and for this they have already put together a security strategy so that nothing happens to them during their stay and they promote among their family and friends that knowing this tourist destination is safe.

Let’s hope that the situation improves in the country and the alert is withdrawn so that the bonanza left by tourists reaches those 14 bulletined entities once again.

