Keeping in mind the new strain of Corona epidemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of unlocked system at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. During the meeting, the top officials have been instructed to be vigilant about Kovid-19. It has also been ordered to conduct a check on travelers from other countries including UK and France to UP.During the review meeting held at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister said that focused contact tracing should be done in this regard by forming a team for the new strain of Corona. Also, people from other countries like UK and France should be quarantined and got them investigated. He ordered all the nodal officers to visit the respective districts and make available their report to the government by Tuesday evening, monitoring the action being taken regarding control of Kovid-19.

Doctors visit the wards of Kovid hospitals regularly

The Chief Minister asked the officials present in the review meeting to make the system of contact tracing and surveillance effective. Along with this, senior doctors were also instructed to regularly inspect the wards of Kovid hospitals. He said that the Kovid Hospitals have adequate availability, including backup of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen, and to carry out the investigation work at full capacity.

Public address system should be widely used

He said that people should be constantly made aware regarding the rescue from Kovid-19. In this work, along with various media, public address system should be widely used. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed to take action in a time bound manner regarding vaccination of Kovid-19.