Firefighters trying to control a huge forest fire in the states of California and Nevada, in the United States, they are dealing with “fire whirls”, extreme fire behavior that puts their lives in danger.

According to CNN, the York fire, which is the largest of the year in California, has consumed 32,300 hectares.

The flames ignited last Friday in the New York Range of California’s Mojave National Preserve, but crossed the Nevada state lines on Sunday as winds picked up under blistering temperatures.

On Monday night, firefighters managed to put out part of the fire, which on Tuesday morning was 23 percent controlled.

“Last night an infrared flight was carried out that allowed a better assessment of the size and activity of the fire,” declared last Tuesday the National Park Service, according to the aforementioned media.

However, this fire is one of those that is registered throughout the country while some areas suffocate under unrelenting heat. Other fires break out on both sides of the US-Canada border.

The fire on the border between the states of California and Nevada continues to “grow rapidly” and, in addition, it creates extreme conditions that make it more dangerous and difficult to control, according to the firefighters.



As of July 31, 445,000 acres have burned in the United States so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). However, that figure is much lower than the 2.3 million hectares that had caught fire by the end of July 2022.

More than 11,500 wildland firefighters and other relief agency personnel have been deployed to tackle the fires across the US, according to the NIFC.

