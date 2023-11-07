The season of Halloween It is a favorite for children because they have the opportunity to dress up and go from house to house asking for candy. However, for some years now this time has become a true horror story for some parents in the United States, who have reported through social networks, and with the authorities, that some candy has needles inside.

In different states, these types of practices against children have become known. This 2023 an alert was launched in Massachusetts where the cases are already being investigated and asking the parents that before giving them the candies check the little ones carefully to avoid any type of accident.

Candy with needles under investigation in Massachusetts



The authorities of Massachusetts They announced that they are carrying out an investigation after some parents reported that they had found needles in a chocolate bar. According to the mother’s statements, her 8-year-old son noticed that something was sticking out of a Snickers bar and that the wrapper had a small hole. After opening it, they found a sewing needle.

After the complaint, the officers decided to review the rest of the sweets and discovered that a Twix brand chocolate bar also contained a needle. Given this, the police asked anyone who went downtown on Main Street on Christmas night Halloween be very attentive to the sweets.

And in the state that has not been the only concern regarding the Halloween candy. West Boylston police warned someone was handing out sweets with alcohol and are asking the neighbors to inform if anyone knows which house the weapons were being delivered to. candies.

“Inspect the candies commercially wrapped for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance of coloration, small holes, or tears in the wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious,” the department of police.

Tainted Halloween candy, urban legend?

There are those who consider that the contaminated sweets with needles They are just an urban legend. According to an article published in NPR, an independent and non-profit media organization, Joel Best, professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, believes that sweets contaminated They are a legend. He assures that since the late 1960s this was already a concern, although there are no records of children who have died or been injured by this type of accidents.

He assured that it has been proven that in many cases the complaints are from children seeking care. Due to the above, it recommends treating with care the videos on social networks where it is stated that, for example, a chocolate bar contained a needle. The specialist asked that more attention be paid to children when they go out on the streets dressed up, since most accidents occur due to being run over or having some difficulty with their clothing.