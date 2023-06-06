Two of the most active volcanoes in Philippines, the Taal and the Mayon, both on the island of Luzon (where Manila is located) and close to large cities, increased dangerously their activity in the last hours and keep the inhabitants of the surrounding areas on alert.

The Philippine seismological agency (Phivolcs) warned on Tuesday of increased seismic activity and sulfur dioxide emissions from the Taal volcano, in the province of Batangas (about 80 kilometers from Manila).

The officer in charge of Phivolcs, Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, has advised the residents of the towns and settlements adjoining the Taal not to leave their homes and close doors and windows, in his daily report to the media.

Although the Taal eruption alert remains at 1 (out of 5), the lowest level, Bacolcol has not ruled out raising it to 2 if increased measurements of toxic gases or seismic activity persist.

About 400 kilometers from there, the Mayon volcano, located 11.2 kilometers from the city of Legazpi, with more than 200,000 inhabitants, it also shows signs of a possible eruption.

Phivolcs, which increased the alert from level 1 to level 2 yesterday due to the increase in the frequency of volcanic rockfall at the summit of Mayon, Farmers who work the land near the crater have been urged this morning not to go near it.

Philippine airport authorities Yesterday they prohibited planes from flying over the vicinity of Mayon and Taal within a radius of 3,048 kilometers.

The last eruptions of Taal and Mayon, in 2020 and 2018, respectively, they forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and kept the residents of Manila and Legazpi, the closest cities, on alert for several days.

