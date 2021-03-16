The arrival of Martín Soria to the Ministry of Justice began to arouse fears in the courts. After his appointment, several judges and prosecutors with offices in Comodoro Py -one of the official targets- showed their discontent and assessed that from now on the confrontation against Justice will be radicalized.

Although they said not be “surprised” with the appointment of Soria -In fact it was one of the first names that circulated-, they understand that his arrival only confirms something that began a long time ago: “A declaration of total war,” described a prosecutor with weight in federal court.

The proposal was validated by another member of the Public Prosecutor’s Office who understood that the arrival of the Kirchnerist deputy to office “will surely radicalize the bills and advances on justice.”

In an unprecedented way, the charge was headless for more than a week in a country that is moving towards judicial reform. “The name is indistinct, the message is clear, they are going to deepen the confrontation,” he told Clarion a judge with experience in Comodoro Py.

In the folder appear the delayed judicial reform, the possible creation of a bicameral to sanction judges, the advance against the interim attorney Eduardo Casal and the Supreme Court, among other measures.

Cristina Kirchner’s situation, investigated and prosecuted in multiple cases, also appears in the official strategy. They will seek to improve their situation, as Soria assured in his first statements after his announcement. “The vice president wants the same Justice to free her from guilt and charge.”

The profile of the new minister to replace Losardo – Alberto Fernández’s friend and partner – does not promise an instance of rapprochement with Comodoro Py, they argue in court. “There was never a lack of institutional dialogue,” said a prosecutor. And understand that Soria will have no choice “than to deepen the confrontation, he has no other way.”

Inwardly, the message that began to circulate among judges and prosecutors is that of “resist” the confrontation with the Casa Rosada that disbelieves of the procedure of justice in Comodoro Py, whom he accused of being part of the lawfare, along with the media and political sectors, to incriminate former officials K..

On the other side, they reply that more than half of the judges today criticized for Kirchnerism were appointed during the administration of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner. And that the theory of lawfare “is not enough to justify what is supported by evidence, it is only a political diagnosis on court records with evidence,” replied a judge with more than ten years occupying his office.

In addition, in the corridors of the Retiro courts, there are several who coincide in stating that the “public attacks, with speeches, with messages from the government, will not stop the causes”. The reaction is the opposite effect to what is sought.

In his first statements, Soria already used the concepts of Lawfare and the judicial table, supported by the toughest sectors of Kirchnerism to attack Justice.

He said, in fact, that he will seek “to disarm the lawfare and the judicial table” and criticized the attorney Eduardo Casal.

Regarding the relationship with Justice, he argued that “there must be an institutional, transparent, round-trip relationship.” “One of our main objectives is to end the lawfare and the judicial table. But the relationship has to be totally institutional, not within four walls, behind and hidden from society,” he said.

In statements to Radio 10, the new official also assured that “it is a huge challenge to transform the disaster they made with the Judicial Power” and warned: “They will not count on me to do that, to secretly receive judges and prosecutors.” Ten days ago, Soria denounced the president of the Chamber of Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, for a meeting he had held in Casa Rosada with then-president Mauricio Macri.