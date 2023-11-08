James Rodriguez was preparing for the game Sao Paulo this Wednesday, but will not be available due to illness, as reported by Brazilian media this Tuesday.

Sao Paulo faces Bragantino in a Brazilian soccer Serie A match, but the Colombian will not be present.

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

According to reports from Brazil, James Rodríguez suffers from a gastrointestinal disease which did not allow him to travel with the team to the match venue.

James played his last game with Sao Paulo last Thursday, November 2 in the 1-0 victory against Cruzeiro.



The player was a guest at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend, where he was seen sharing with motorsport personalities and fans.

James is one of the players who is expected to lead the call for the Colombia selection which will be known between Thursday and Friday for the qualifying matches against Brazil and Paraguay.

