You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.
Sao Paulo FC press office.
James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.
The Colombian player is not available for this Wednesday’s game.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
James Rodriguez was preparing for the game Sao Paulo this Wednesday, but will not be available due to illness, as reported by Brazilian media this Tuesday.
Sao Paulo faces Bragantino in a Brazilian soccer Serie A match, but the Colombian will not be present.
According to reports from Brazil, James Rodríguez suffers from a gastrointestinal disease which did not allow him to travel with the team to the match venue.
James played his last game with Sao Paulo last Thursday, November 2 in the 1-0 victory against Cruzeiro.
The player was a guest at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend, where he was seen sharing with motorsport personalities and fans.
James is one of the players who is expected to lead the call for the Colombia selection which will be known between Thursday and Friday for the qualifying matches against Brazil and Paraguay.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alert #Colombian #National #Team #James #Rodríguez #ill #Sao #Paulo