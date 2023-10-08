You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Diego Valoyes and Néstor Lorenzo.
Diego Valoyes and Néstor Lorenzo.
The player performed this Saturday in soccer in Mexico.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian National Team is on alert due to injuries. Néstor Lorenzo’s call-up has already suffered the loss of the side Daniel Muñozand now there is alarm over the possible injury of the attacker Diego Valoyes.
(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: last minute change, a starter comes out and there is a new call-up)
New injury
Valoyes, player of the Juarez, Mexicostarted Saturday night’s game against Monterrey as a visitor.
However, after 23 minutes of play and after receiving a strong tackle, the player had to leave the field injured.
Valoyes retired with gestures of pain and in tears, which generates alert for the medical and technical staff of the Colombian National Team.
So far Valoyes has only played four games in Liga MX and has scored one goal.
Diego Valoyes received a very hard foul from Luis Romo (reprimanded) and was replaced early in tears. Attention, Lorenzo!
The winger from Juárez was playing only his fourth game in Liga MX with Juárez FC.
🇨🇴 Santiago Moreno, Jaminton Campaz or anyone from the FPC? pic.twitter.com/Ar4lO3GIk8
—Samuel Vargas (@SVargasOK) October 7, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alert #Colombian #National #Team #injured #squad