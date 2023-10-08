The Colombian National Team is on alert due to injuries. Néstor Lorenzo’s call-up has already suffered the loss of the side Daniel Muñozand now there is alarm over the possible injury of the attacker Diego Valoyes.

New injury

Valoyes, player of the Juarez, Mexicostarted Saturday night’s game against Monterrey as a visitor.

However, after 23 minutes of play and after receiving a strong tackle, the player had to leave the field injured.

Valoyes retired with gestures of pain and in tears, which generates alert for the medical and technical staff of the Colombian National Team.

So far Valoyes has only played four games in Liga MX and has scored one goal.

Diego Valoyes received a very hard foul from Luis Romo (reprimanded) and was replaced early in tears. Attention, Lorenzo! The winger from Juárez was playing only his fourth game in Liga MX with Juárez FC. 🇨🇴 Santiago Moreno, Jaminton Campaz or anyone from the FPC? pic.twitter.com/Ar4lO3GIk8 —Samuel Vargas (@SVargasOK) October 7, 2023

