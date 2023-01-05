Since the end of December there have been at least five violent robberies at gas stations in Campo de Cartagena. Specifically, in San Javier, in El Sabinar, a few meters from the entrance to Los Belones on the fast lane of La Manga, in the Fuentealamera district of Los Cánovas, in El Algar and in Albujón.

As LA VERDAD has learned, the latest robberies took place in the afternoon and evening of this Wednesday, at the Cepsa service station, in El Algar, and at Los Cánovas, where three individuals assaulted at gunpoint to intimidate the staff. They also robbed the Roymaga gas station in El Albujón, from where they took the slot machine.

The way of proceeding in all cases is similar: they carry out the robbery with stolen dark-colored cars to go unnoticed, and they appear hooded so as not to be recognized. In addition, they use short weapons to intimidate.

According to police sources, there are daily vehicle thefts throughout Cartagena. The agents show their concern because they are armed and could be violent. There is also evidence of the frustrated theft of a high-end car from a businessman in the Cartagena countryside. According to witnesses, the neighbors managed to avoid it.