Clients of important financial institutions such as Santander and BBVA They are in a situation of risk In the face of the growing proliferation of cyber scams that threaten your accounts and credit cards.

Astute and ever-innovative, online criminals are deploying increasingly sophisticated tactics to compromise users’ financial security. In this context, Santander and BBVA, among others, have launched an urgent call to their clients, urging them to maintain maximum vigilance and protect themselves against one of the most common types of fraud: phishing.

Disturbing figures: Increase in scams

The figures provided by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) are alarming. Between the years 2020 and 2022, the number of people affected by these types of scams rose to an impressive total of 391,182.

He phishing It is a particularly dangerous scam method, since the aggressiveness and effectiveness of these attacks can lead the victim to lose all their savings deposited in bank accounts.

What is phishing? This is how it operates

Phishing is a type of scam It comes in various forms, but its general modus operandi follows a common pattern: deceive users to carry out actions thatnormally they would not do in legitimate situations.

The term “phishing” comes from English “fish” (fishing), referring to the strategy of scammers throw a hook to attract its victimjust like in fishing.

In the banking sector, attackers seek seize private data, access credentials and banking details. That is why these scammers can pretend to be the banksending emails, text messages or even doing phone calls.

FRAUD: Identifying an email

Although each fraudulent email may vary in its presentation, there are key guidelines to properly identify them:

– If you receive an email from a unknown or non-legitimate senderit’s crucial refrain from clicking in links or download attachments. These files may contain spy malwarethat capture passwords and other sensitive data.

– Always verify sender email address, since cybercriminals usually use addresses similar to those of banking entities, but not identical. It is essential to pay attention to details, such as “Banco BVA” instead of “BBVA” or other similar errors.

– Always be wary of emails that request specific actions, such as clicking on links, downloading files, or providing personal information in response to the message. For any email requesting actions of this type, it is essential to immediately contact the bank through secure and trusted channels.

If you suspect you have received a call or email from a scammer, it is essential to report it immediately to the legitimate banking entity. Prevention and prompt action are the best defenses against the dangerous tricks of cybercriminals in today’s financial world.

