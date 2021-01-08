Much of Spain has been experiencing a storm of cold and snow since Thursday that they already described as “the great snow of the century“This affects a country that has already been hit by the coronavirus and also affects sports, facing a new La Liga date that is at risk.

It is not the first time that there is a cold and snow storm since winter started on the peninsula, but it is undoubtedly the strongest and most imposing in recent times due to its consequences.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -30º in some places (in Vega de Liordes, León, the incredible temperature of -35.6º was registered), and also that up to 20 centimeters of snow accumulate. Therefore, the Spanish meteorological service declared “Red Alert” in Madrid due to the storm they called “Squall Filomena“.

This is how the Atlético de Madrid stadium woke up this Friday. Photo: EFE.

Football was not exempt from the consequences of the storm and several images of how stadiums and training centers of various clubs woke up this Friday on social networks.

He Real Madrid was one of those affected. The white team shared an image on their social networks showing how the Santiago Bernabéu stadium woke up.

However, beyond the postcard-worthy photograph, the Zidane men had to advance their flight to visit the Osasuna, because on match day (Saturday at 17 de Argentina) a great storm is expected in Pamplona that may even delay or suspend the match.

On the other hand, the Atletico Madrid He could not train on the premises and had to do it in closed doors due to the immense amount of snow that endangers his home match against him Athletic Bilbao. The meeting will be on Saturday at 12.15 and heavy rainfall and heavy snowfall are expected in the area, so it could also be suspended.

In addition, the Leganes will receive Almeria this Sunday at 10 (Argentine time). The team from the outskirts of Madrid (one of the most affected areas) enjoyed the snow in their training and the players took the opportunity to have fun. But we will have to be vigilant since that meeting is also at risk due to the location of the local stadium.

Anyway, the worst is yet to come. The professionals They expect the worst records of low temperatures and amount of snow fall for this Saturday.

More images of “the great snowfall of the century” in Spain:

The Wanda Metropolitano woke up in this way, so the players had to train in the gym of the Sports City. Photo: EFE.

Sergio Ramos, bare-chested under a snowfall in Madrid. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Leganés took the opportunity to have fun after training under the snow. Photo: Instagram.

This is how the Deportivo Alavés stadium looked after the first snow of the year in Spain in December.

