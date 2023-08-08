A large part of the Spanish territory activated the alerts on Monday for the arrival of a new heat wave, the third of the summeror, after a weekend marked by three fires that devastated more than 1,000 hectares in the country.

Several provinces of Andalusia (south), Castilla-La Mancha (center) and Extremadura (west) are on orange alert, with temperatures that could reach 43ºC, according to what the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) said on Monday.

Almost all of Andalusia and Extremadura, as well as the south of Castilla-La Mancha, are also on red alert due to the risk of fires, while the orange alert remains in almost all other regions, Aemet added.



The heat wave, the third of the summer, affects the entire Iberian Peninsula and is expected to last until Thursday. This Wednesday will be “probably the peak day of this episode and 42-44 ºC could be reached or exceeded in large areas of the southern half and central zone,” Aemet explained in a statement.

Two young people submerge their heads in the water of a fountain to cool off, in the Plaza de España in Seville.

These high temperatures fuel forest fires, such as those that broke out over the weekend. In Andalusia, the flames devoured a pine park near the city of Puerto Real, forcing the temporary closure of the highway to Cádiz. Another fire, also controlled, devastated some 450 hectares in the province of Huelva.

But Spain is not the only country on alert. In recent weeks extreme weather events have affected millions of people around the world, as well as prolonged heat waves. Events that scientists say are exacerbated by climate change.

In the United States, for example, 80 million people were under a heat alert this weekend. And in Portugal, temperatures are also expected to exceed 40ºC in the coming days.

In the region, countries such as Chile and Argentina recorded heat records in the middle of the southern winter, by a combination of the El Niño phenomenon and climate change.

Particularly sunny day in Santiago (Chile). Chile registers an unprecedented heat wave this winter.

The Chilean town of Vicuña, in the mountain range of the Coquimbo region, some 450 km north of Santiago, registered 37ºC last Tuesday, the highest figure since 1951. And in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, the temperature exceeded 30ºC last week.

“The recent heat waves are no longer exceptional events” and “will be even more intense and frequent if emissions are not reduced quickly,” say researchers from the World Weather Attribution network.

Last July, in fact, was the hottest month globally since there are records, with an average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius, as warned by the World Meteorological Organization. At the same time, the UN warned about the end of the era of global warming and “the beginning of the global boil”.

