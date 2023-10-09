The Santa Monica Police reported this Monday afternoon that ordered the closure of the Santa Monica Pier, in California (United States), due to a bomb threat on the Ferris wheel.

🇺🇲 | THE LATEST: They close the pier in Santa Monica, California after a man who claims to have a bomb climbed onto a panoramic wheel. pic.twitter.com/6QKW4Li7Y2 — News Alert (@AlertaNoticiera) October 9, 2023

According to official information from the authoritiesa man climbed onto the wheel and, witnesses say, claimed to have a bomb in his possession.

In the videos broadcast on social networks, the moment in which the man climbs the railings of the wheel and remains standing in the central part of the important attraction of the pier is observed.

The #SantaMonica Pier is closed for police activity. We have a subject who has climbed onto the Ferris Wheel. The subject was heard by witnesses saying he has a bomb. Our officers are currently evacuating Pacific Park and the Pier and our Crisis Negotiation Team is contacting… pic.twitter.com/UTkRVhlcTo — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) October 9, 2023

All the people who were in the place were evacuated, while the local police asked citizens not to approach the dock until the situation is under control.

The Police reported on their X account (formerly Twitter) that the team is negotiating with the subject who apparently is carrying the bomb. “Our crisis negotiation team is communicating with the subject who appears to be in crisis,” they stated.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

THE TIME