This Friday, the La Soufriere volcano erupted after 40 years of inactivity, releasing large plumes of smoke, ash and steam. Thousands of people were evacuated on ferries and several cruise ships are expected to transfer more residents in the vicinity of the volcano.

The National Organization for Emergency Management of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (NEMO, in English) reported on April 7 on the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in the Caribbean nation, with about 110,000 inhabitants.

The announcement was also published by the Seismic Research Unit (SRU) of the University of the East Indies (UWI) in Trinidad and Tobago. According to the agency, it was an “explosive” eruption that spread ashes through the surrounding towns. The particles even reached the Argyle International Airport, located 19 kilometers from the volcano.

The agency indicated that the activity began at 08:41 local time (12:41 GMT) on the island of San Vicente, where the volcano is located, currently under a state of red alert.

“This is the culmination of the seismic activity that began yesterday, April 8,” said the agency in a statement in which it warns that they will provide more information during the day, as they have it available.

The La Soufriere volcano exploded this Friday, April 9, for the first time in 40 years on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. © The UWI Seismic Research Center / AFP

The volcano began to show signs of new activity in December 2020 and became more intense in this last week.

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, ordered the evacuation of the surrounding area late on Thursday.

“People are still being evacuated from the red zone, it started yesterday afternoon and until last night,” said Lavern King, a volunteer at the shelters in the city of Kingstown, as quoted by Reuters.

NEMO estimates that there are between 15,000 and 16,000 people affected.

Local media announced the arrival of several cruise ships to transfer residents at risk and local health authorities indicated that evacuees should be vaccinated against Covid-19 in case of being transferred on ships to other countries.

For now, the islands of Saint Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, Barbados and Antigua have offered to host evacuees.

Since 1979, there was no prominent volcanic activity. An explosive volcano eruption killed more than a thousand people in 1902.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP