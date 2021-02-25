They are not days of good news in River. On Wednesday it was announced that Gonzalo Montiel had fallen ill with mononucleosis, so he will spend several weeks of rest to recover. And this Thursday morning from the club they reported that the physical trainer Pablo Dolce tested positive for covid.

Dolce presented in the last hours symptoms compatible with the virus that caused a global pandemic, for which he was tested. And the result was positive. So he is isolated at home.

This situation put the coaching staff and the squad on alert given the closeness that the physical trainer has with them in their daily work.

At the moment, there are no other members who are with symptoms but it can only be ruled out that there are no other infected when all the tests are carried out this Friday as happens 48 hours before each match of the Professional League Cup.

