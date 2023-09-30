Despite being one of the teams with the largest wardrobe in La Liga, Real Madrid is on alert because they are left without centre-backs. After an almost perfect match for Real Madrid, Nacho was sent off for an ugly tackle on Portu in an action that the referee had to review in the VAR to correct his decision.
Real Madrid’s defensive line suffered a severe setback in the first game of the season, losing Militao for much of the season to a torn knee ligament. The club decided not to reinforce the defense in the transfer market, which was still open at the time, and they have opted for the Alaba-Rudiger pair to be the team’s starting duo until the Brazilian flies.
The problems have continued to come, with Alaba having had a couple of seasons with injuries and that has been repeated this year. The Austrian was injured against Las Palmas just before half-time, and although Ancelotti has confirmed that it is nothing serious, his presence in the next match against Napoli is doubtful, and then comes a new round of the League.
If Alaba does not make it to the match against Osasuna, Rüdiger will be the only first-team centre-back available for the match, and Ancelotti will have to turn to Real Madrid Castilla to alleviate this serious problem.
#Alert #Real #Madrid #Nachos #expulsion #leaves #white #teams #defense #minimum #levels