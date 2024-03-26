France and Chili They faced each other within the framework of the last day of friendlies of the FIFA date. This meeting surprised all the spectators due to the amount of emotions it had.
The team of Didier Deschamps They found themselves in the lead throughout the game, but unfortunately for both the French team and Real Madrid, at the end of the first half Eduardo Camavinga He had to be replaced by Matteo Guendouzi after suffering an injury.
This has undoubtedly worried all the meringues who are focused on what will be the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Manchester City on April 9.
The first impressions following his injury showed that it was a sprain, however, until the player arrives in Madrid and the necessary studies are carried out to examine his case, it will not be known precisely what the degree of severity is. of his injury.
The meringues' fear appeared when they observed that Kylian Mbappe requested the change for Camavinga while Tchouameni assisted him. There are 14 days left until the first leg of the quarterfinals is played and the player could miss the first game if his left ankle does not improve quickly.
On Wednesday, April 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium The first leg will be played against Manchester City, which also suffered some casualties on this FIFA date, and the second leg will take place on Etihad Stadium on April 17.
#Alert #Real #Madrid #Eduardo #Camavinga #injured #friendly #France #Chile
