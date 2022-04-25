Alert in Paris: policemen shoot a car that tried to ram them

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
A judge was expected at the site.
A judge was expected at the site.
The car was going the wrong way and sped toward the officers.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 24, 2022, 07:44 PM
Police in central Paris on Sunday opened fire on a vehicle that tried to ram them, killing two people, authorities told AFP.
The car was going the wrong way and sped toward the officers, who must have opened fire, according to police. The events occurred on the Pont-Neuf in central Paris.
A judge was expected at the site, where a security perimeter was formed, and the General Inspectorate of the National Police was activated to investigate what happened, as usually happens when an agent activates his weapon, the police said.
April 24, 2022, 07:44 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alert #Paris #policemen #shoot #car #ram
Leave a Reply