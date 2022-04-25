Monday, April 25, 2022
Alert in Paris: policemen shoot a car that tried to ram them

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in World
Attack in Paris

A judge was expected at the site.

A judge was expected at the site.

The car was going the wrong way and sped toward the officers.

Police in central Paris on Sunday opened fire on a vehicle that tried to ram them, killing two people, authorities told AFP.

The car was going the wrong way and sped toward the officers, who must have opened fire, according to police. The events occurred on the Pont-Neuf in central Paris.

A judge was expected at the site, where a security perimeter was formed, and the General Inspectorate of the National Police was activated to investigate what happened, as usually happens when an agent activates his weapon, the police said.

