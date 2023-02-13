Alert in New York: several people injured after massive hit-and-run

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Several people are injured in New York.
Several people are injured in New York.
A truck got on a platform and ran over several people. This is what is known.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
United States media reported that several people are injured after a truck ran over passersby in New York City.
🚨 VIDEO: Moment when the truck runs over several pedestrians in New York (USA). The suspect is an Asian man of approximately 52 years of age; he was already arrested. pic.twitter.com/dSsBuLQMJB
— IBC News (@IBCNews_) February 13, 2023
Apparently, the driver of the vehicle would have committed the action intentionally. “We don’t know why at this time, but it wasn’t an accident,” Councilman Justin Brannan said.
The case occurred in south Brooklyn and, according to police sources, there are at least four injured and one of them was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital.
🚨 LAST MINUTE: Truck has run over several pedestrians in New York City (USA). There is talk of a possible terrorist attack, according to reports.pic.twitter.com/IBxqZ569fE
— IBC News (@IBCNews_) February 13, 2023
The hit-and-run occurred on an avenue in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, where the truck invaded the sidewalk and hit several people. It was known that the driver fled aboard the vehicle and was pursued by police units.
The chase lasted approximately 30 minutes. The driver is 62 years old and has no criminal record.
News in development…
with EFE
