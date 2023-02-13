Thursday, February 16, 2023
Alert in New York: several people injured after massive hit-and-run

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World
Alert in New York: several people injured after massive hit-and-run


truck runs over people

Several people are injured in New York.

Several people are injured in New York.

A truck got on a platform and ran over several people. This is what is known.

United States media reported that several people are injured after a truck ran over passersby in New York City.

Apparently, the driver of the vehicle would have committed the action intentionally. “We don’t know why at this time, but it wasn’t an accident,” Councilman Justin Brannan said.

The case occurred in south Brooklyn and, according to police sources, there are at least four injured and one of them was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

The hit-and-run occurred on an avenue in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, where the truck invaded the sidewalk and hit several people. It was known that the driver fled aboard the vehicle and was pursued by police units.

The chase lasted approximately 30 minutes. The driver is 62 years old and has no criminal record.

News in development…
with EFE

