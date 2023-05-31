Alert in Millionaires: the captain is a doubt for the crucial game against America

One day before the crucial game against America for group B of the semifinal home runs, millionaires have a serious doubt.

David Macalister Silva, the captain suffers physical wear due to the accumulation of games and it is not a fact that he is a starter.

spoke the DT

“We want to recover the group as much as we can, we have done some correction work to improve little things, but we had to rest the group. We are going to see what novelty we can have, so far we have the complete group, with the exception of Cataño, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Jader Valencia they are not going to travel. We are going to wait for an evolution of Macalister Silva and we will see tomorrow”, said the DT, Alberto Gamero.

And he added: “It’s fatigue, it’s normal for a player like him who puts intensity into the games and what he does on the field to get tired. We are going to wait these days so that he can recover well ”.

Photo: Dimayor – VizzorImage

Silva himself was excited to be in time for this double crossing with America, which could define the finalist of this first semester, but it is not so clear.

“We trained with the two tactical modules, 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3, we are going to see how Silva evolves. We have already played matches in those modules, we want the group to understand what is done with a new structure”, the coach stated.

