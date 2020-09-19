Madrid is being hit hard by the coronavirus in this second wave, to the point of being the most affected European region. Registers an incidence of 618 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and outside our country there is no area that exceeds 350, according to data from European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

This worrying situation has led authorities to impose new restrictions. They will affect 37 basic health areas in Fuenlabrada, Humanes, Moraleja de Enmedio, Parla, Getafe, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcobendas, as well as the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas and Ciudad Lineal.

Saturation of medical ICUs

The positives are multiplied every day and the great concern lies in the saturation of Madrid hospitals, something that seems closer and closer. According to the data provided in the Twitter account @ covid19_m (carried by doctors from 62 hospitals in the Spanish capital), COVID-19 patients have already occupied all available beds in ICUs medical facilities in public areas.

Today, there are a total of 3,348 admitted. From them, 2,954 occupy acute beds and 394 (11.8%) in critical care. Those patients who require ICU, undergoing operating rooms, REA or have coronary ailments. Meanwhile, the number of patients who have been Registered in the last 24 hours, it amounts to 37, which places the total figure at 10,494 deaths.

Income record

The joint data provided in this account in reference to the public and subsidized hospitals, they speak of a total of 3,073 admitted. Of these, 2,700 use acute beds, while those of critics are being occupied by 373 people, which represents 12.1%.

Distribution by hospitals

By last, the distribution of hospitals by number of patients is analyzed using a graph entered. He Doce de Octubre and Gregorio Marañón are the ones who lead this table, since touch the 300 sick. They are followed by Ramón y Cajal and Infanta Leonor, who approach 250 patients, while a short distance away are the Clinico San Carlos and La Paz, which are close to 200.

They do not match the counselor’s figures

Enrique Ruiz Escudero placeholder image, Minister of Health, today carried out a review of epidemiological evolution of the pandemic according to the data they handle in their department. As explained, weekly cases remain at a stable figure, between 18,000 and 20,000.

The incidence in hospitals is reflected by 2,097 patients in the ward and 397 in the ICU. These figures represent a 17% of those hospitalized and 41% occupancy of functioning ICU beds.

Likewise, has revealed that there are 130 outbreaks, of which 23 remain active and the average age of those infected is 39 years, although admitted patients they reach 63 years.

By last, assured that there are currently more than 800 trackers, which is expected to end this month September with 1,100 and reach October at 1,500. Due to the good work of these professionals, they achieved identify up to 1,400 people who did not comply with quarantine, which he described as “very serious”.