On his Facebook page, the Director General of the National Center for Disease Control, Haider Al-Sayeh, wrote a post entitled “The Time of Epidemics”, in which he said: “Corona and what happened in it is considered a mercy in front of Ebola, which may spread to several countries!”

The tourist warned that if Ebola spreads in Libya, “frankly, it could be a disaster in the full sense of the word,” calling for “taking the necessary precautions, especially diplomatic trips from countries where there is an outbreak, such as Uganda.”

It did not spread

In response to a question by one of the page’s followers about the spread of the epidemic in Libya, the tourist replied: “There is no spread of the disease in Libya, praise be to God.”

Pictures of the circulars sent to the monitoring and follow-up teams in hospitals and health authorities were published to take precautionary measures, and to define what Ebola is and how it spreads.

The Libyan state had previously announced the discovery of Ebola cases coming from Mali and Uganda, but health authorities’ measures prevented the disease from spreading.

Medicine shortages with the increase of immigrants

The severity of Libya’s suffering from the Corona virus over the past three years showed the great size of the crisis of lack of medicines needed to combat epidemics, and several hospitals were sent to seek help from this shortage.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants flock to Libya, most of whom come from countries in sub-Saharan Africa suffering from the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics, including Ebola.

According to the latest statistics of the United Nations, Libya has about 775,000 illegal immigrants living in conditions that contribute to the rapid spread of diseases, including littering the roads, overcrowding in places of residence in large numbers, and poor hygiene opportunities.

At the time of the spread of the Corona virus, Libya suffered from the presence of these numbers, and they were among the dilemmas facing the health authorities due to the difficulty of applying quarantine to them, or providing them with vaccinations.

Most of the migrants take advantage of Libya as an easy way to reach Europe through the Mediterranean Gate, taking advantage of the security chaos in the country.

What is Ebola?

• A viral disease that affects humans and is often fatal, with a death rate of up to 90%.

• It is spread in central and western Africa near tropical rainforests.

• Fruit bats are the first accused as carriers of the virus and transmit it to animals and humans, and the infection is transmitted by contact with the blood of animals infected with the disease.

• A person transmits the infection to another person after the symptoms appear on him, through direct contact with the blood of the infected person, or the secretions of the person, and by touching surfaces contaminated with these secretions and liquids, such as furniture and clothes, and sometimes during burial ceremonies if they include direct contact with the corpse, according to warnings from the World Health Organization.

• The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days.

• Its symptoms begin with sudden fever and severe weakness, then spread to muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed by vomiting, diarrhea, a rash, and an imbalance in the functions of the kidneys and liver.

• Ebola virus infection can only be definitively diagnosed in a laboratory.

• There is still no specific treatment or vaccine for Ebola fever.