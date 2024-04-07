The General Directorate of the Environment of the Autonomous Community yesterday notified the Cartagena City Council of a pollution episode, in accordance with the Framework Protocol for Municipal Action in environmental episodes of NO2 and PM10 pollution. This motivated the notice of the preventive level for particles in Cartagena.

On Saturday, Level 1 (preventive) for particles was recorded at the La Aljorra measurement station, reaching an average PM10 value of 50.49 mg/m3. This also coincided with the prediction of the intrusion of air masses of African origin over the Southeast of the peninsula, which anticipated the recording of intense values ​​of dust concentration in the range 10-500 mg/m3, with the possibility of dry dust deposition over the south of the Peninsula throughout the day, forecasts that continued throughout Sunday.

In the same sense, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) predicted cloudy skies with medium and high clouds, with haze in much of the Region. Temperatures were on the rise, locally maximum without changes in the interior. Specifically, 17 degrees minimum temperature and 28 maximum temperature were expected in Cartagena; 14 minimum and 29 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz; 15 minimum and 32 maximum in Lorca; 11 minimum and 30 maximum in Yecla; and 16 minimum and 35 maximum in the municipality of Murcia.