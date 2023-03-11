Pictures

New eruption of the Merapi volcano in Indonesia. According to the country’s authorities, the volcano would have produced hot clouds up to seven kilometers. Located in the Yogyakarta region, it erupted around 12:00 on Saturday (local time) and a 1.5 km lava flow was observed. Residents in the nearby community were alerted and shut down all activity within a seven kilometer radius of the crater. Merapi, 2,963 meters high, is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. Located on the Pacific ring of fire, Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. The last violent eruption of Merapi dates back to 2010, when it killed more than 350 people.



