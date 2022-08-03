A volcano in the Geldingadalir valley, located in a region near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, erupted today after several days of intense magnitude 5.4 seismic activity, local media reported.

(Also read: Nariño asks Ecuador to lift road restrictions in case of evacuation by volcano)Images and videos published by local media outlet RUV showed lava and smoke pouring out of a fissure in the ground.

The local population is not in danger as there are no nearby towns in the area.

Einar Hjörleifsson, a natural hazards specialist at the Meteorological Office, confirmed to the Iceland Monitor that “a volcanic eruption had occurred in a 100-meter crack” near the Fagradalsfjall fissure, which erupted last year.

(You may be interested in: Nariño Alert: 1,200 minor earthquakes in one day, on the border with Ecuador)

The Meteorological Office is studying the case and putting in place the appropriate protocol.

The Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland is a volcanic and seismic hotspot.

Last March, the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano caused lava fountains in a spectacular way from a fissure between 500 and 750 meters long. Volcanic activity in the area continued into September, causing thousands of Icelanders and tourists to visit the site.

“It’s incredible to see,” Henrike Wappler, a German living in Iceland, said at the time. “I feel very small in front of the power of the Earth (…) But I’m not afraid!” She added with her daughter.

THE NATION

ARGENTINA

GDA

