At least 36 people have died and thousands have already been evacuated by the wildfires that devastate two islands of Hawaii and that they left a town almost destroyed, forcing its inhabitants to jump into the sea to flee the flames.

“So far 36 people have been found dead due to the Lahaina fire, which is still active,” Maui County government said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

The fires have burned more than 800 hectares of land, according to authorities.

The fires began in the early hours of Tuesday and the rapid progress endangered homes, businesses and public services, as well as more than 35,000 people on the island of Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency reported in a statement.

‘There are people who couldn’t escape’

“It was terrible,” Claire Ken, a Lahaina resident, told CNN. “I am certain that there are people who could not escape,” she added.

The US military deployed three helicopters to help fight the fires, the Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. Military helicopters assisting firefighters used 570,000 liters of water to control fires in Maui County on Wednesday.

“The main objective is to save lives, prevent people’s suffering and stop the huge material losses,” Hara said.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered “that all available federal resources in the islands help in the response” against the fires.

The island’s hospital network is “saturated” with burn patients and smoke inhalers, Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke said, describing the situation as “dramatic.”

Luke reported that the fires were caused by dry conditions and high winds from Hurricane Dora, which lies south of the US archipelago, but is not expected to make landfall.

