By tropical wave number 4they issue an alert in the next few hours showers and rains very strong in various regions of the state, including Costa Grande, Tierra Caliente, Acapulco, Center, Mountain, Sierra and North.

The Comprehensive Risk Management Secretariat and Civil Protection of the State of Guerrero He stressed that this alert is due to a low pressure channel that extends north of Warriorfavoring the formation of cloudiness and precipitation in the afternoon and night.

Furthermore, they are expected rains moderate accompanied by electric storms and strong winds throughout the state, with special attention in the North, Sierra and Costa Chica regions.

The meteorological situation in the capital, Chilpancingo, has already begun to manifest itself with rains moderate since the morning, although until now, the Coordination of Municipal Civil Protection has not reported significant effects.

The agency is also closely monitoring the tropical wave number 4currently located south of the Yucatán Peninsula.

This meteorological phenomenon is moving westward and is expected to warrior impact next Thursday, which could intensify adverse weather conditions in the region.

Residents and visitors in affected areas should be alert to updates on the situation and follow the recommendations of authorities. Civil protection to ensure your safety.