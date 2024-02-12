For a few weeks now, fear has taken over the population of Guatemaladue to a mysterious neurological condition which has affected more than 50 people in the region, with at least four fatalities, according to health authorities.

To date, there have been recorded total of 67 cases of this unknown disease in the countrymainly in the department of Suchitepéquez, on the southern coast of Guatemala, generating alerts due to its rapid spread.

The first case of this strange neurological disease was reported on December 12, 2023 in Suchitepéquez, where an individual arrived at the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS) with pain and weakness in his legs.

In mid-January, there were already 39 cases and two deaths, and by February 6, the numbers increased to 61 cases and four deaths, including an eight-year-old child, according to the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS). ).

The possible diagnosis

Although the health authorities have not yet confirmed the diagnosis, the possibility that the disease is associated with the strange Guillain-Barré syndrome.

This rare disorder involves the immune system attacking the nerves, manifesting with weakness and tingling in the extremities. However, this condition does not have a specific curebut there are treatments that can relieve symptoms and reduce the duration of the disease.

While most people recover completely within a few months and with some medical restrictions, severe cases can have fatal consequences if not treated properly.

To date, health authorities continue to investigate to identify the underlying cause and establish preventive measures. It is crucial to follow official updates and public health guidelines to mitigate the spread of this mysterious neurological condition.