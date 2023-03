02:02 Guatemala warns of high numbers of sexual violence against women and girls. © France 24

Human rights groups in Guatemala warn of extremely high numbers of violence against women since the beginning of 2023. The most vulnerable victims are minors, since there are 23 daily cases of sexual abuse of girls and adolescents, according to the UN Fund for Children. Many crimes go unrecorded, as they are never reported. Special report by Aurore Bayoud.