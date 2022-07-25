In addition to the persistent heat wave and the fires, most of which have already been controlled although not yet extinguished, there is now a drought that is spreading in France throughout almost its entire territory: 86 of the 96 departments that make up metropolitan France (without its territories). overseas) have been placed on varying degrees of alert due to drought and, therefore, subjected to restrictions on the use of water, including for irrigating crops.

the map of rain, The official website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which reports on the decrees restricting the use of water, showed this Monday that the drought is a problem throughout the continental territory (and the Mediterranean island of Corsica) and not only in the regions traditionally affected. due to summer heat waves. Even western Britain, usually spared from heat waves and other extreme weather events, is suffering this summer from unusually high temperatures – last week it broke several records not broken since 1949 – and now water restrictions.

In total, 28 departments are fully or partially on red or “crisis” alert, which means the prohibition of any water extraction except for priority uses (health and civil security). The red dots on the map multiply and show a worrying dispersion that shows the seriousness of the problem: traditionally hot and dry areas such as the southeast of the country are on red alert, but also large areas of the southwest coast of the country that last week also suffered a “heat apocalypse” with record temperatures.

Another 58 departments are on simple or reinforced alert, which implies the restriction of crop irrigation that can go up to 3.5 days per week, as well as the prohibition of watering gardens, green spaces and golf courses at certain times of the day. , like washing the car, among others.

It is not an unexpected phenomenon. Already in June, the French meteorological service, Météo France, warned that difficult times were ahead. At the beginning of that month, the situation of dry soil in France corresponded to levels normally reached only in mid-July, mainly due to a particularly dry and warm spring which, as expected, was followed by an equally hot summer. dry and hot. Furthermore, the situation does not yet show signs of changing: weather forecasts predict strong temperatures for much of the country until mid-August.

Among so many disturbing situations, some encouraging news: the fire that broke out on July 12 in Landiras, in the southwest of the country, and which has destroyed 13,800 hectares of vegetation, is now “controlled”, local authorities announced on Monday. Another nearby fire had already been declared controlled on Saturday, which has destroyed another 21,000 hectares south of Bordeaux, including the tourist Dune de Pilat. More than 36,000 people were preventively evacuated due to the two incidents. French President Emmanuel Macron visited the area at the end of last week and promised more means to combat the fires that, with climate change, threaten to multiply in the coming years.

