After taking off from Tampa Executive Airport around 3:15 PM, on its third flight since the beginning of the day, the plane was seen five minutes later in an accident, for which the causes are still not clarified. .
However, a video captured by a private witness shows the ship going around in a circle with the parachute already deployedso the authorities infer that there was a technical fault that forced the pilot and his companion to descend.
Through its official Instagram account, the Hillsborough Fire Rescue Corps explained that agency personnel went to the area after receiving calls from different people who They alerted about an aircraft that was descending with the part of the cabin and the propeller pointing towards the ground.
According to the testimony of the neighbors who observed the accident, collected by News Channel 8, the two crew members survived by a miracle. “The woman's arm was hanging off, and I had to rip off the door so they could get out. She was trapped in the seat belt and then we lifted the wing so he could get out,” said a woman who lives in the area.
The reaction of neighbors to the plane crash in Florida
Consulted by the aforementioned medium, The residents of the area were shocked by the plane crash which, fortunately, had an outcome without serious injuries. “They are very lucky, it's incredible, to tell the truth, because she was flying and then she stopped in the air and the parachute opened,” described one of the witnesses.
After authorities arrived, the fire department said both people were sent to a local trauma center.
#Alert #Florida #plane #crashed #crew #survived