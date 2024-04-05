At 3:30 PM last Thursday, a small plane crashed in the backyard of a home after deploying the parachute due to an emergency, and upon the arrival of members of the Hillsborough Fire Rescue Corps, in the state of Florida, two survivors They were taken to a nearby hospital to check their health, although they had no injuries.

After taking off from Tampa Executive Airport around 3:15 PM, on its third flight since the beginning of the day, the plane was seen five minutes later in an accident, for which the causes are still not clarified. .

However, a video captured by a private witness shows the ship going around in a circle with the parachute already deployedso the authorities infer that there was a technical fault that forced the pilot and his companion to descend.

Through its official Instagram account, the Hillsborough Fire Rescue Corps explained that agency personnel went to the area after receiving calls from different people who They alerted about an aircraft that was descending with the part of the cabin and the propeller pointing towards the ground.

Witnesses to the mistaken flight of the small plane called the authorities to alert them about the accident. Photo:Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

According to the testimony of the neighbors who observed the accident, collected by News Channel 8, the two crew members survived by a miracle. “The woman's arm was hanging off, and I had to rip off the door so they could get out. She was trapped in the seat belt and then we lifted the wing so he could get out,” said a woman who lives in the area.

The reaction of neighbors to the plane crash in Florida

Consulted by the aforementioned medium, The residents of the area were shocked by the plane crash which, fortunately, had an outcome without serious injuries. “They are very lucky, it's incredible, to tell the truth, because she was flying and then she stopped in the air and the parachute opened,” described one of the witnesses.

Along these lines, another person who saw the accident in Florida highlighted that “fortunately the owner of the house still has a roof, he did not fall on any electrical wires or in the middle of traffic.” For his part, Richard Bedford, the owner of the land, was surprised to see that the crew members were unharmed. “How did they survive? An angel was on their shoulders, I can tell you that,” he said.

After authorities arrived, the fire department said both people were sent to a local trauma center.