In the last hours, Police authorities in Lee County, Florida, had to go to a shopping center when called by clients who found a crocodile inside the establishment. From the call, contact was made with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC), which sent personnel to remove the animal in the best conditions. Given the size and weight of the creature, many were surprised.

Over the years, the Sunshine State witnessed various interactions between non-domestic animals and the population. Due to the location of the state and the characteristics of its environment, crossing with these species is not unusual. However, the fact that it is frequent does not prevent the surprise and fear of many when finding themselves in one of these situations.

They found a crocodile in a Florida shopping center

The event occurred in the town of Estero, specifically at Coconut Point Mall. Over there, local customers reported the presence of the crocodilea fact that motivated the rapid response of the county police, as revealed WFLA. As established by protocol in these cases, the FFWCC was called upon to intervene in the situation.

Thanks to the work of both entities, The crocodile was removed safely and without causing harm to anyone present at the scene.. After the situation was controlled, not only the image of the huge animal was known, but also its physical characteristics.

The crocodile was found in the Florida shopping center and removed by authorities See also The first of its kind .. New Zealand discusses legislation to eliminate smoking Photo: Lee County Police (Courtesy WFLA)

The crocodile measured more than 3.60 meters and weighed approximately 270 kilos. Faced with such a size, logically fear and caution took over the shopping center customers present at the scene.