As soon as a person sees a shark prowling the water in which they are bathing, the normal reaction that accompanies the moment is usually a flight with the present fear of losing their life. However, Florida beachgoers did not seem to suffer from that fearsince they starred in an unusual story last Monday afternoon.
Gilded by the sun that illuminates the coasts, a group of visitors was fishing on Miramar beach when a shark got caught in the fishing line. In the images, captured by Brooke Gambleyou can see a man in water up to his ankles pulling the animal's tail to get it out of the water.
“What's happening? He's going to bite him!” is heard in the video from the different voices that appear in the scene. After a series of photographs with the different people who surrounded the shark on the seashore, three men were responsible for returning it to the oceanremoving the fishing line that prevented him from moving.
According to the woman's testimony Fox Newsinitially The people who gathered around the place had no idea what the man was taking out., and when they realized that it was a shark, they began to clap excitedly. In that sense, the woman said that the man spent two hours trying to get the shark out of the water and, when he accomplished his goal, they used a tape measure to record the length of the animal, which was just over two meters.
Is shark fishing legal in Florida?
The official site of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) explains that Before trying to fish for sharks you must complete an online courseafter which you must apply for a land-based shark fishing permit, completely free and renewable annually.
