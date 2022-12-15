Thursday, December 15, 2022
Alert in Ecuador for 300,000 birds infected with bird flu

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World
bird flu

Birds have been euthanized as a preventative measure

Birds have been euthanized as a preventative measure

On December 3, Agrocalidad reported that 180,000 birds were slaughtered.

In Ecuador, its authorities calculate that more than 300,000 birds have been infected with avian influenza. The outbreak was identified at the end of November in a poultry production farm in the province of Cotopaxi, to the center of Ecuador.

(Also read: Alert for avian flu outbreak in Chile: influenza affects wild birds)

“We calculate that there will be a little more than 300,000 birds,” commented the director of the Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency (Agrocalidad), Patricio Almeida, during a press conference on Monday.

On December 3, Agrocalidad reported that 180,000 birds were slaughtered of the affected property in Cotopaxi, under the control protocols of the National Avian Influence Contingency Plan.

The minister indicated that to deal with the outbreak “a health emergency remains in effect for 90 days, until the end of February 2023” and that
“surveillance, monitoring and sampling in the area of ​​the epidemiological fence”, as well as “the deployment of technicians in the territory at the national level”.

To avoid contagion in the endemic species of the Galapagos Islands, lThe authorities have established specific security measuressuch as the ban on the entry of some products to the archipelago, published the newspaper Correo del Caroní.

The alert in Ecuador was generated after the one declared in Peru in November. In the neighboring country, the health authorities have recorded the death of more than 22,000 wild seabirds, mainly pelicans, along the entire coast.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

