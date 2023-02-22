The Sangay volcano, one of the most active in Ecuador and erupting since 2019, launched this Tuesday a column of ash about 1,200 meters above the level of the crater, reported the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School.

In addition to Sangay, are currently active in Ecuador, the Reventador, in the north; and Cotopaxi, near Quito.

He noted that at approximately 4:00 p.m. local time was observed in satellite images an ash column that reached approximately 1,200 meters above the crater and headed south of the Sangay volcano.

“This emission could generate a slight fall of ash in the sectors located in that direction,” said the IG.

This phenomenon is recurrent within the current eruptive period.

For its part, the Cotopaxi volcano, the second highest mountain in the Andes from Ecuador, emanated a column of steam and gases some 1,300 meters above the level of its summit, the Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School reported on Tuesday.

According to the IG, the cloud registered at 8:19 am local time headed southwest. In recent weeks, the Cotopaxi volcano has also emanated columns of ash, which It has fallen in towns near the colossus.

Cotopaxi, 5,897 meters above sea level, is located about 45 kilometers southeast of Quito and is the second highest mountain in the country, after Chimborazo, at 6,268 meters.

“This phenomenon is recurring within the current eruptive period,” said the IG. Last week, an emission and descent of pyroclastic material from the Sangay was recorded.

El Sangay, 5,230 meters above sea level, is located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, within the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, located in the southeast of Ecuador.

The volcano is part of the Sangay National Park, declared natural heritage of humanity by Unesco since 1983, an environment without nearby populations that could be at risk from the eruptive process.

EFE