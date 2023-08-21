Two large wildfires merged in western Canada on Sunday and spread over 100,000 acres, British Columbia authorities said, as tens of thousands of residents evacuated.

“Firefighters are working to stop the progression of the flames (…) in areas where they continue to advance through forests and grasslands”they said in X (exTwitter).

Northerly winds favored the advance of the fire, which destroyed several buildings in the Shuswap region, a tourist area 500 kilometers northeast of Vancouver.

Across the province, under a state of emergency, some 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and another 36,000 are on alert and ready to evacuate, local authorities said late Saturday.

The city of Kelowna, population about 150,000, 150 kilometers south of Shuswap, remains under thick smoke visible more than 100 kilometers away., as verified by an AFP journalist. Thousands of people had to leave their homes.

“It was horrible to spend the whole week breathing that air,” Mary Hicks, 29, told AFP on Saturday night, who had come from Montreal to visit a friend. Her flight was canceled and the Kelowna airport remains closed this Sunday to facilitate the work of planes fighting the flames.

‘I cried, I cried’

“We stress the absolute importance of immediately following evacuation orders,” Bowinn Ma, the province of British Columbia’s emergency manager, said Saturday night.

April, 39, who declined to give her last name, had to evacuate her home with her two young children and is staying at the hotel where she works as a receptionist in East Kelowna, out of the area under evacuation orders.

“When I had to pack, I cried, cried, cried. I thought of my family, especially the children,” she explains. April took documents, jewelry, and clothes with her. “This is the first time something like this has happened to me. It was very sad to leave, to leave our house. I don’t know what will happen, but I think our hotel is safe.”he told AFP on Sunday.

The situation is also critical on the other side of Lake Okanagan, in West Kelowna (more than 30,000 inhabitants), where a significant number of homes have been burned, according to the authorities.

An increase in wildfires has been seen across the West Coast of the United States and Canada

federal aid

“Don’t go to the fire-affected areas of the province for sightseeing or entertainment,” Bowinn Ma recalled on X.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the deployment of “Canadian Armed Forces equipment and resources to support evacuations” as well as the approval of British Columbia’s request for federal assistancein a post on his X account.

The fires also affect northern Canada, including the capital of the Northwest Territories, Yellowknife, surrounded by outbreaks for several days and where almost all of its 20,000 inhabitants had to be evacuated.

After a respite on Saturday due to rain the night before, temperatures are expected to rise again on Sunday, according to authorities.

“Although the fire is not visible on the surface, it is active and huge,” Northwest Territories Environment Minister Shane Thompson said Saturday night.

On the other side of the border, in the United States, several thousand people have had to flee wildfires in the state of Washington, where at least one death was reported, according to authorities.

Canada has faced extreme weather events in recent years, the intensity and frequency of which have been increased by climate change..

The country is experiencing a record wildfire season this year: 14 million hectares have burned, double the last record, which dates back to 1989.

AFP